Nokia 9 PureView comes to the U.S. on March 3 for $599

HMD Global introduced the world’s first penta-camera smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView, on February 24, at MWC 2019. It features a unique camera setup consisting of five 12MP cameras, of which three monochrome, and two RGB. Thanks to its dedicated Lux Capacitor by Light, and the capabilities of the Snapdragon 845, it is able to shoot stunning HDR pictures that capture a lot of light information.

Additionally, HMD also announced the integration of Sensory’s TrulySecure Face ID in the Nokia 9 PureView (as well as Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2). The tagline is “truly secure” and the technology has a facial recognition accuracy of 99.999%, all in under one second.

The phone will be available in the U.S., at a promotional price of $599, starting March 3, 2019. The promotion goes all the way through March 10, 2019, after which its price will get back to the regular $699. If you want to grab yours, you’ll be able to do so starting this Sunday, at Best Buy (in store and online), Amazon and B&H.

If you want to know all about the Nokia 9 PureView, check out our hands-on post with detailed specs here, or watch our video embedded below.