Nokia 9 PureView was launched with a unique penta-camera setup. Hence, we are expecting its successor, the 9.3 PureView to come with another distinctive set of cameras. But it might not happen. The company behind the penta-cameras of the previous PureView model, Light is leaving the phone business.

Light is said to be refocusing on the car industry. The superior depth perception of its cameras is a blessing for self-driving vehicles.

Now, it looks like HMD will have to look for a new partner to develop a noteworthy camera of its next PureView flagship. It is likely that the brand was informed of Light’s plans earlier.

As for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, it has reportedly been delayed yet again. The phone is rumored to capture 8K videos at 30fps. It is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is also said to come equipped with a Samsung-made 64MP or 108MP primary rear camera.

Source: AndroidAuthority