Nokia’s “most awaited phone” coming August 21

No, that doesn’t mean that the Lumia 1020 is back, though we’re pretty sure many have been indeed waiting for that. Nokia took it to Twitter to announce its upcoming August 21 event. What will Nokia unveil? Its “most awaited phone”. Though that’s pretty vague, our money is on the Nokia 9.

While its price tag might put it right there with the iPhone X and Galaxy Note9, the Nokia 9 should be no slouch. Previous rumors indicated that this will be a true flagship. That implies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, in-display fingerprint scanner (which means most probably an AMOLED display) and a great camera experience. Whether one or several lenses on the back is yet unknown, but everything should be clear on Tuesday (if nobody leaks anything between now and then).