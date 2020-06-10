Nokia 9.3 PureView, prakhar khanna

Nokia 9.3 PureView alongside the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 were rumored to be launched in the third quarter of 2020. However, a recent report claims that Nokia has postponed the event and the aforementioned phones will now be launched in the last quarter of this year.

The report further mentions that the Finnish firm is testing the prototypes of Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3. It says the the progress seems to be on track.

The flagship, Nokia 9.3 PureView is rumored to capture 8K videos at 30fps. It is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is also said to come equipped with a Samsung-made 64MP or 108MP primary rear camera. 

On the other hand, the Nokia 6.3 was earlier reported to sport a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics. Later, reports claimed that it could come with a 24MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth, and macro sensors.

Source: NokiaPowerUser

