Earlier this year, rumors emerged that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia 9 PureView’s successor. It might launch the phone as the Nokia 9.3 PureView. The smartphone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The Nokia 9.3 PureView alongside the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 were rumored to be launched in the third quarter of 2020. However, a new report suggests that the trio could be launched in November.

The report comes from NokiaPowerUser that cites sources who say HMD Global is planning to hold a major launch event in November. At this event, the company might unveil the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3. While the sources mentioned only these two smartphones, the Nokia 6.3 is long-rumored to tag along the duo. Further, the report goes on to say that the launch event is still in the planning phase and can be postponed as well if there are any roadblocks.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView was imagined in a concept video. At first glance, it resembles the Nokia Lumia 1020 – the cameras are housed in a circular camera module that protrudes from the back, and a sports a similar yellow color. Coming to the front, there’s no notch. Plus, there’s no pop-up module either. The renders are based on rumors that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will sport an in-display camera. It could be a 32MP sensor.

The phone is tipped to feature a 120Hz 6.3-inch OLED display with a QHD + resolution. Moreover, the fingerprint sensor is likely to be present under the display. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, it may come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card. Like its predecessor, the upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to come equipped with a penta camera setup on the back with ZEISS optics.

It is speculated to feature a 108MP primary camera, a 64MP sensor, a wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. Further, It may pack a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support. Additionally, the Nokia 9.3 PureView could be rated IP68. For reference, the Nokia 9 PureView was dust and water-resistant according to IP67 standard.

On the other hand, the Nokia 6.3 was earlier reported to sport a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics. Later, reports claimed that it could come with a 24MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth, and macro sensors.