HMD Global is said to be delaying the launch of its next flagship that is presumed to be named Nokia 9.3 PureView. While the phone is expected to be announced in the second half of 2020, new rumors with specs have started popping up online.

As per Nokia_anew – known for its credible leaks – the upcoming Nokia flagship will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. We have seen the high refresh rate on a number of flagships this year, including the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20.

While there is no information available on the design language of the Nokia 9.3 PureView, it is also tipped to come equipped with a Samsung-made 64MP or 108MP primary rear camera. The setup may include a telephoto lens, a depth sensor, a macro shooter. It is also likely to add support for OIS for photography.

