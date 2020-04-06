HMD Global is reportedly working on a Nokia 9 PureView successor. It is claimed to launch as Nokia 9.3 PureView, keeping its name in line with other Nokia phones of this year such as Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the phone could be launched by the end of the first half of 2020. However, it is tipped that Nokia 9.3 PureView will be arriving in the latter half of the year.

The phone is expected to be launched in mid to late second half of 2020. The report says launch delay is due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, it does now have any fresh details on the specifications of the device.

Source: NokiaPowerUser