Nokia 9 PureView
Up next
Author
Tags

HMD Global is reportedly working on a Nokia 9 PureView successor. It is claimed to launch as Nokia 9.3 PureView, keeping its name in line with other Nokia phones of this year such as Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the phone could be launched by the end of the first half of 2020. However, it is tipped that Nokia 9.3 PureView will be arriving in the latter half of the year.

The phone is expected to be launched in mid to late second half of 2020. The report says launch delay is due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, it does now have any fresh details on the specifications of the device.

Source: NokiaPowerUser

You May Also Like
Galaxy A10s

Samsung releases Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 for Galaxy A10s

It is a budget offering from Samsung that was launched in Q3 of 2019.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro: Specs comparison

HUAWEI P40 Pro packs powerful hardware, but how does it fare against the Mate 30 Pro? Read our HUAWEI P40 Pro vs HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro comparison to find out.
Microsoft OneDrive Android app

Android users can now use face unlock on Microsoft OneDrive

The feature is live now.