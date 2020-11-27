Earlier this year, rumors emerged that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia 9 PureView’s successor, which is said to launch as Nokia 9.3 PureView. It was tipped to launch alongside the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 in the third quarter of 2020. That didn’t happen. It was followed by the rumor that claimed HMD Global is planning to hold a major launch event in November 2020 to launch its next flagship. We are at the end of the month, and there is no news of a launch. Now, a new report has emerged that suggests the launch has been postponed to 2021.

The latest development comes from Nokia anew (nokia_anew) Twitter account. According to their tweet, the Nokia 9.3 PureView won’t be launching this year. It has been postponed to the first half of 2021. However, the launch month remains unknown.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView was imagined in a concept video. At first glance, it resembles the Lumia 1020 – the cameras are housed in a circular camera module that protrudes from the back, and a sports a similar yellow color. Coming to the front, there’s no notch. Plus, there’s no pop-up module either. The renders are based on rumors that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will sport an in-display camera. It could be a 32MP sensor.

The upcoming Nokia flagship is tipped to feature a 120Hz 6.3-inch OLED display with a QHD + resolution. Moreover, the fingerprint sensor is likely to be present under the display. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, it may come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card.

Like its predecessor, the upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to come equipped with a penta camera setup on the back with ZEISS optics. Moreover, the device is speculated to feature a 108MP primary camera, a 64MP sensor, a wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. Further, It may pack a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support. It could be rated IP68.