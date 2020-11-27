Nokia 9.3 PureView, Prakhar Khanna, ParkyPrakhar

Earlier this year, rumors emerged that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia 9 PureView’s successor, which is said to launch as Nokia 9.3 PureView. It was tipped to launch alongside the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 in the third quarter of 2020. That didn’t happen. It was followed by the rumor that claimed HMD Global is planning to hold a major launch event in November 2020 to launch its next flagship. We are at the end of the month, and there is no news of a launch. Now, a new report has emerged that suggests the launch has been postponed to 2021.

The latest development comes from Nokia anew (nokia_anew) Twitter account. According to their tweet, the Nokia 9.3 PureView won’t be launching this year. It has been postponed to the first half of 2021. However, the launch month remains unknown.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView was imagined in a concept video. At first glance, it resembles the Lumia 1020 – the cameras are housed in a circular camera module that protrudes from the back, and a sports a similar yellow color. Coming to the front, there’s no notch. Plus, there’s no pop-up module either. The renders are based on rumors that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will sport an in-display camera. It could be a 32MP sensor.

Nokia 9.3 PureView, prakhar khanna

The upcoming Nokia flagship is tipped to feature a 120Hz 6.3-inch OLED display with a QHD + resolution. Moreover, the fingerprint sensor is likely to be present under the display. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, it may come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card.

Like its predecessor, the upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to come equipped with a penta camera setup on the back with ZEISS optics. Moreover, the device is speculated to feature a 108MP primary camera, a 64MP sensor, a wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. Further, It may pack a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support. It could be rated IP68. 

You May Also Like
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 might sport two 48MP camera sensors
The OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to the rumored 144Hz panel.
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs and features have been leaked
Take a look at the latest leak of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that gives details of the phone’s internals and more
Black Friday deal offers the awesome Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at its lowest price ever for just $140
Originally priced at $699, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a top-tier processor, 120Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras and a lot more.