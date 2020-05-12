Nokia 9.3 PureView, Prakhar Khanna, ParkyPrakhar

Nokia 9.3 PureView has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The latest one suggests that it could feature 8K video recording alongside enhanced Pro and Night modes.

As per a new report, Nokia 9.3 PureView might be able to capture 8K videos at 30fps. However, the source said that this feature is only available in a prototype version, and may or may not make it to the final launch product depending on testings and results.

Further, Nokia’s imaging team is said to be working hard on two popular smartphone photography modes, namely, Night mode and Pro mode.

The upcoming Nokia flagship is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is also rumored to come equipped with a Samsung-made 64MP or 108MP primary rear camera. 

Source: NokiaPowerUser

You May Also Like
Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView starts receiving Android 10 update in India

It includes the April 2020 Android security patch.
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

HUAWEI P40 series starts receiving new EMUI 10.1.0.126 update

The update is being rolled out through OTA.
OnePlus Z

OnePlus Z leaked hands-on photo suggests a flat punch-hole display

The phone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,000mAh battery.