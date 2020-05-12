Nokia 9.3 PureView has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The latest one suggests that it could feature 8K video recording alongside enhanced Pro and Night modes.

As per a new report, Nokia 9.3 PureView might be able to capture 8K videos at 30fps. However, the source said that this feature is only available in a prototype version, and may or may not make it to the final launch product depending on testings and results.

Further, Nokia’s imaging team is said to be working hard on two popular smartphone photography modes, namely, Night mode and Pro mode.

The upcoming Nokia flagship is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is also rumored to come equipped with a Samsung-made 64MP or 108MP primary rear camera.

Source: NokiaPowerUser