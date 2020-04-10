Author
Earlier this year, rumours emerged that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia 9 PureView’s successor and might launch it later this year as Nokia 9.3 PureView. Now, NokiaPowerUser reports that HMD Global will launch the flagship phone at some point in Q3 2020.

In addition to it, the Finnish company is reportedly also planning to launch a mid-ranger called the Nokia 7.3 that will succeed the Nokia 7.2 in its lineup. It is said to pack a Snapdragon 7xx series chip and might also offer 5G support.

As for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, it will reportedly employ the Snapdragon 865 processor and will feature a multi-lens camera setup with ZEISS optics, much like its predecessor. It is rumoured to sport a curved display and will also bring 5G to the table.

Source: NokiaPowerUser

