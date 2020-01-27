Nokia 9.1, the rumored successor to the Nokia 9 PureView, has reportedly been shelved by HMD Global following multiple leaks and speculations. But don’t get disappointed just yet, as the company is now reportedly working on a more powerful successor, called Nokia 9.2 PureView.

As per a new report that cites credible sources, the alleged Nokia 9.2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, the upcoming Nokia flagship is said to sport a bezel-less display and will support wireless charging as well.

There is no word on the resolution of the rear cameras, but the Nokia 9.2 PureView reportedly won’t employ Light’s camera technology akin to its predecessor. However, the selfie snapper will reportedly be upgraded to a 32-megapixel or a 48-megapixel sensor. The phone is claimed to launch after June 20, but an MWC 2020 debut cannot be ruled out.

Source: NokiaMob.net