Nokia is said to have shelved the 9.1 PureView, and will instead follow up the Nokia 9 PureView with the upcoming Nokia 9.2 PureView. A new leak has now surfaced online, claiming that the Nokia 9.2 PureView will feature an under-display front camera.

If you are unaware, this technology hides the front camera beneath the display. But when the camera app is opened, the area above the selfie sensor becomes translucent, allowing the camera to click selfies. This solution eliminates the need for a notch, hole-punch, or a pop-up camera module.

The news is certainly exciting, but the Nokia 9.2 PureView has reportedly been delayed until Autumn 2020. It is said to pack the Snapdragon 865 and will allegedly ditch the Light camera technology that was employed on its predecessor.

