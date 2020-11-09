HMD Global has launched a Verizon variant of its existing Nokia 8.3 5G. The new phone, Nokia 8 V 5G UW is similar to the 8.3 5G in terms of hardware with the key addition of mmWave antennas for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network. With the new smartphone, HMD Global aims to provide people with an improved mmWave experience Despite the presence of additional antennas, the devices just 8.9mm in depth.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW features a 6.81-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and comes equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable with a microSD card. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup with a primary 64MP lens + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera + a 2MP macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 24MP selfie shooter. The rear cameras are housed in a build comprised of an aluminum core and frame, which is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. There’s also a programmable Google Assistant button. It runs Android 10, and isn’t part of the Android One program.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW can be purchased from Verizon’s website, a Verizon store, or Best Buy beginning November 12. It costs $699, and comes in Meteor Grey color.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW specifications