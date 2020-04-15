Up next
The flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched back in February 2018 running Android Oreo. Two years after its debut, the phone has finally started receiving the Android 10 update through the stable channel, bringing a host of new features for users.

According to an official Nokia community forum post, the Android 10 update has begun rolling out in a staged fashion and will reach all Nokia 8 Sirocco users by April 20. As part of the first phase of rollout, Nokia 8 Sirocco users in the following countries will get the update:

As far as UI and system changes go, the Android 10 update for Nokia 8 Sirocco brings dark mode, support for navigation gestures, smart reply, and more granular privacy controls. The update also upgrades the phone’s Android security patch to April level.

