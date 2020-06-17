Nokia’s first 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G was introduced way back in March after MWC’s cancellation. However, the company didn’t announce its sale date. Initially, it was reported that Nokia would launch the 8.3 5G in the UK and other parts of Europe sometime in July.

Now, the smartphone has been spotted listed on Amazon’s German website. It suggests that the sale date in Europe is just around the corner.The Nokia 8.3 5G will go on sale for €600 in most European markets and will sell for £500 in the UK.

The Nokia 8.3 5G features a 6.81-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone comes in two configurations: 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Plus, it also supports a microSD card slot that supports up to 400GB. The phone runs Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, it sports a quad rear camera setup: a ZEISS Optics 64MP camera with an f/1.89 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor + a 2MP macro lens. There’s a dedicated Action Cam mode that captures videos at 60FPS. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

