Nokia 8.3 5G was launched last year in March and hit the shelves in the US in the second half of 2020. The device still runs Android 10. However, that’s changing now. The company is finally rolling out the Android 11 update for its Nokia 8.3 5G. A Nokia staff member confirmed the development through an official community post. The update is being dispatched in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. It is rolling out in 27 countries in Wave 1.

According to an official community post by Nokia, the company is rolling out Android 11 update for its Nokia 8.3 5G in these countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, the UAE, the US, and Vietnam.

The post says that 10% of the devices included in Wave 1 will receive the Android 11 update immediately. Further, 50% of them will receive the update by February 5, 2021, and 100% of the markets listed are expected to receive the update by February 7, 2021. The update brings the usual Android 11 goodies to the Nokia 8.3 5G. The phone receives features such as screen recording, conversation bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements among other privacy upgrades.

It features a 6.81-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with ZEISS lens.