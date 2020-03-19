Today, Nokia took the stage to announce a range of devices. Nokia 8.3 5G is one of them. It comes as a successor to the Nokia 8.1. The company takes pride in the design of the Nokia 8.3 5G with its Polar Night color iteration. There’s a lot more to it. Hence, here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Nokia 8.3 5G specifications







Display and Connectivity

The latest Nokia phone will soon be a “Bond” phone. It will be part of the upcoming No Time To Die movie. The Nokia 8.3 5G features a 6.81-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

Nokia says it is designed to support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments, with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations, which operators are rolling out around the globe. Further, HMD is calling it the first truly global 5G smartphone, with support all 5G TDD and FDD sub6 frequencies (n78, n40, n41/38, n7, n1, n2, n3, n66, n9, n5, n28, and n71).

Further, connectivity options include 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G & 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, and Gyroscope. As for I/O, it supports USB-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm audio jack and NFC.

Hardware and Design







The Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It comes in two configurations: 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Plus, the phone also supports a microSD card slot that supports up to 400GB. It runs Android 10 and the company says it is ready from Android 10. It is guaranteed to get up to 2 years of upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology. It measures 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99mm and weighs 220 grams. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is integrated with the power key. The Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night color.

Camera

The Nokia 8.3 5G sports a quad rear camera setup: a ZEISS Optics 64MP camera with an f/1.89 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor + a 2MP macro lens. There’s a dedicated Action Cam mode that captures videos at 60FPS. Nokia is also offering a built-in ZEISS Cinema Capture and Editor camera mode. Further, on the front lies a ZEISS Optics 24MP with an f/2.0 aperture.