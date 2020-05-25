Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia’s first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G was announced in March this year. It was introduced alongside three smartphones and a feature phone.

The company revealed all the features and specifications of the phone. However, as for availability, Nokia hinted that the device will be available in Europe this summer.

Now, Nokia Mobile’s Twitter handle has released a new teaser video that points to the imminent launch of Nokia 8.3 5G. We expect the company to announce a release schedule in the coming days.

The device features a 6.81-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and comes in two configurations: 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

The Nokia phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

Moreover, the Nokia 8.3 5G sports a quad rear camera setup: a ZEISS Optics 64MP camera with an f/1.89 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor + a 2MP macro lens.

Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

