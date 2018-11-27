Nokia 8.1 teased for India, could be the 7.1 Plus

HMD is holding a special event in Dubai on December 5. The company has been teasing said event for more than a week now, and its official poster outlines three device. What the three phones will be is anyone’s guess, but rumors talk about device names including the Nokia 8.1, 7.1 Plus, and 2.1 Plus. Where things get a little bit more complicated is with HMD’s recent teaser for a new device in India.

Under the hashtag #ExpectMore, the Nokia India teaser emphasizes on color. It is a general belief that this will be the Indian launch of the Chinese Nokia X7, which might end up being named Nokia 8.1, which is also believed to be the Nokia 7.1 Plus. Confused?

The emphasis on the color could mean that HMD is trying to underline the HDR display, or it could simply mean that a red colored variant is ready for the spotlight. November 28 is when this announcement is expected in India, and the Nokia 8.1 / 7.1 Plus will likely pack a 6.18-inch FullHD+ screen. Under the hood there should be a Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage, dual 13MP + 12MP cameras on the back, 20MP webcam, and a 3,500mAh battery.