Nokia is rolling out the latest security patch for two of its smartphones. The Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 4.2 are receiving the June 2020 Android security patch. As for the Nokia 8.1, the update is of 32.06MB. It does not come with any bug fixes or user interface enhancements.

Coming to the Nokia 4.2, the company is rolling out two separate updates. One update is on 14.81MB in size and it comes with just the security patch. The other update comes with a new Android 10 build version V2.320. It consists of improved system stability and user interface enhancements.

The updates are reportedly rolling out in Bangladesh, Egypt, Poland, and Serbia. They are expected to arrive for your device soon.

Source: NokiaMob