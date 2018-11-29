Nokia 8.1 leak confirms it’s the upcoming global Nokia X7

We know for sure that HMD Global is preparing a December 5 event in Dubai. Thanks to the official teaser, we also know to expect three devices. What those three might end up being was anyone’s guess, until this leak came along, to clarify some of the aspects. Not only we now know that the Nokia 8.1 will be one of the three phones to be unveiled next week, but we are now also certain that the Nokia 8.1 is the global version of the recently announced Nokia X7 in China.

Phoenix is the codename for the phone, and the leaked marketing materials (below) confirm the same specifications as the Nokia X7. That means a 6.18-inch display with 2246×1080 resolution and 19:9 ratio. It also means a Snapdragon 710 processor, 4- and 6GB RAM options, 64- and 128GB internal storage versions, and a 3,400mAh battery. The back features a dual-camera system comprised of a 12MP and 13MP shooter, as well as a 20MP front-facing camera. The color options to expect include Red, Silver and Blue. While you wait for official wording, check out the leaked materials below.