Android

Nokia 8.1 leak confirms it’s the upcoming global Nokia X7

Contents

We know for sure that HMD Global is preparing a December 5 event in Dubai. Thanks to the official teaser, we also know to expect three devices. What those three might end up being was anyone’s guess, until this leak came along, to clarify some of the aspects. Not only we now know that the Nokia 8.1 will be one of the three phones to be unveiled next week, but we are now also certain that the Nokia 8.1 is the global version of the recently announced Nokia X7 in China.

Phoenix is the codename for the phone, and the leaked marketing materials (below) confirm the same specifications as the Nokia X7. That means a 6.18-inch display with 2246×1080 resolution and 19:9 ratio. It also means a Snapdragon 710 processor, 4- and 6GB RAM options, 64- and 128GB internal storage versions, and a 3,400mAh battery. The back features a dual-camera system comprised of a 12MP and 13MP shooter, as well as a 20MP front-facing camera. The color options to expect include Red, Silver and Blue. While you wait for official wording, check out the leaked materials below.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
NPU
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, HMD, HMD Global, Leaks, News, Nokia 8.1, Nokia X7, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed