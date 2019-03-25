Nokia 7 Plus units were sending data to China by mistake

Finland has been investigating claims that HMD Global‘s Nokia 7 Plus phones are sending data to China. Addressing the claims and the investigation, HMD Global published a press release reassuring customers that the company takes “privacy and security of its consumers seriously”.

We have looked deeply into the case at hand and can confirm that no personally identifiable information has been shared with any third party

The press release says that the entire issue was a mistake. The device activation software meant for Chinese versions of the phones was mistakenly included on a single batch of non-Chinese Nokia 7 Plus variants. Because of that, devices were constantly trying to send data to third party servers in China.

A software update in February 2019 was pushed out to address the issue by correcting the server address so that the phones are contacting the proper ones. HMD also makes it clear that speculation regarding other Nokia models is not true, and that no other phones are affected.

“All device data of Nokia Phones other than the China variant is stored at HMD Global’s servers in Singapore provided by Amazon Web Services“, continues the press release. You can read it in its entirety at the source link below.