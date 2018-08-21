Nokia 7 Plus lauded, on track for Android Pie next month
The Expert Imaging and Sound Association has proclaimed the Nokia 7 Plus to be the best consumer smartphone in the world for 2018 to 2019 and, of course, HMD Global product chief Juho Sarvikas is proud.
#Nokia7Plus awarded the best Consumer Smartphone of the Year! Thank you @eisaawards 🙏! Definitely one of my favorite phones too 😋 #nokiamobile https://t.co/9BVn6btjGQ
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 15, 2018
The EISA lays praise for this “very special” phone’s “incredible reliability” and “elegant operating system.”
It helps that the device is with the Android One program: it looks as good as stock and updates quicker than most other phones. It was also selected as one of the optimized devices to take part in the Android Pie beta program. And even though Android 9 is out for the Pixel and Essential phones now, it turns out that the Nokia 7 Plus won’t be far behind.
Sarvikas has separately announced in an India event that the Nokia 7 Plus will move off of its fourth beta build and into the official Pie image in September. The executive makes the point, Android Central reports, that it will be the first Snapdragon 660 device to move up.
HMD Global plans on updating all of its devices to Android 9.
