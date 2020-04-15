Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update
Nokia 7.3 is expected to be the successor of Nokia 7.2 that was launched in 2019. A new rumor claims that the upcoming phone will pack “much-improved quad rear camera setup”. It is said to provide better “image quality” than its predecessor.

As per NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 7.3 will feature a 64MP primary rear camera. It could be accompanied by a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. Further, it speculates that the phone could sport a 48MP main sensor with Zeiss optics.

The cameras are said to “significantly improve Night Mode” and imaging quality. Moreover, it could include a 32MP or 24MP selfie shooter.

For reference, the Nokia 7.2 sports a triple rear camera setup: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP.

Source: NokiaPowerUser

