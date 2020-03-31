Up next
HMD Global has maintained a solid track record when it comes to seeding timely Android updates for its portfolio of Nokia-branded phones. The latest one to join the list is Nokia 7.2, which has now started receiving the stable Android 10 update.

The Android 10 update for Nokia 7.2 brings support for swipe-based gesture navigations and the smart reply feature for quickly responding to a message. The update also adds more granular privacy controls for apps that ask for permissions such as location data.

Additionally, Nokia 7.2 also gets Focus Mode to mute apps that can be a distraction, but the feature is still in beta. Lastly, the update adds Family Link parental control tool that allows parents to keep a tab on children’s app activity, perform a remote lock, and specify screen time among other tasks.

