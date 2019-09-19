Nokia 7.2 is now available for pre-order and it will arrive on September 30

Nokia has returned to the smartphone world with a great selection, no bloat, clean Android with fast updates and a great price. Now, we see the arrival of a new Nokia 7.2 to the United States and you can already pre-order yours.

Pre-orders have begun for the new Nokia 7.2. This device was launched during IFA 2019, and it will be setting foot in the US on September 30th. This device includes a 48MP sensor in its triple-camera setup, and the best part is that it is available for just $350. it also includes a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB in storage and Android 9 Pie, but it will surely receive the Android Q update fast. It’s already available on B&H, but remember that you will have to wait for a while. You will also be able to get it through Amazon, even though it’s still not listed as available.