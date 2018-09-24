Android

Rumors fit Nokia 7.1 with Snapdragon 710

HMD Global may update its Nokia 7 and Nokia 7 Plus devices soon, just like with its cohorts, with a .1 iteration. But now there’s speculation that they will feature the latest Qualcomm mobile processor.

A tipster to Nokiapoweruser suggests that the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus will come with the Snapdragon 710 as well dual rear cameras with Zeiss glass. That should edge it closer to the level of the Nokia 8.

And, like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, it seems that the Nokia 7.1 Plus will have a display notch.

Plenty of leaks have been coming out on these devices, but it’s not for certain that this is what Nokia will be talking about with its event on October 4.

Via
MySmartPrice
Source
Nokiapoweruser
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
HMD Global, Leaks, News, Nokia, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7.1 Plus, qualcomm, Renders, Rumors, Snapdragon 710, Specs, Zeiss
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.