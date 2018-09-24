Rumors fit Nokia 7.1 with Snapdragon 710

HMD Global may update its Nokia 7 and Nokia 7 Plus devices soon, just like with its cohorts, with a .1 iteration. But now there’s speculation that they will feature the latest Qualcomm mobile processor.

A tipster to Nokiapoweruser suggests that the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus will come with the Snapdragon 710 as well dual rear cameras with Zeiss glass. That should edge it closer to the level of the Nokia 8.

And, like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, it seems that the Nokia 7.1 Plus will have a display notch.

Here comes the #NOKIA 7.1 (Plus?) 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @mysmartprice -> https://t.co/hdgwu5N2kW pic.twitter.com/bQXP9Xs6Jz — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 21, 2018

Plenty of leaks have been coming out on these devices, but it’s not for certain that this is what Nokia will be talking about with its event on October 4.