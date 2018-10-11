Android

Is this the Nokia 7.1 Plus popping up in benchmarks?

The Nokia 7.1 has already become official after HMD’s October 4 event. Thing is, HMD also has an event planned for today, October 11. It happens in India, and some hinted towards this being just a local launch of the Nokia 7.1. However, both the Nokia 7 and Nokia 7 Plus are due for a refresh. So far, we’ve only seen the Nokia 7.1, so HMD might surprise us with a Nokia 7.1 Plus.

This theory is supported by the fact that someone couldn’t resist and ran some Geekbench tests on a Nokia 7.1 Plus. The results are public (and seen below) and they shed some light on what we might see later on today. The results reveal that the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip. This confirms previous rumors. The unit tested seems to pack 6GB of RAM, but there may be a 4GB variant as well. The listing also reveals that the phone is running Android 8.1 Oreo, but a Pie update should be on its way soon after launch.

That’s all what the listing reveals, but previous rumors hinted towards others specs. A 6.1-inch screen with 1080 x 2246 resolution and a notch, 64- and 128GB of storage, pair of 12- and 13MP shooters with Zeiss lenses, a 20MP webcam, and a 3,400mAh battery.

Nokia 7.1 Plus

