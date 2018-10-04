HMD Global has just finished its London event and we have the details on what it will actually bring across the pond in the Nokia 7.1, the year-on iteration of what was the China-exclusive Nokia 7.

It starts with the 19:9 display crossing just over 5.8 inches with room made for a notch on top. Not only does it have HDR10 support for extra dynamic range in streaming video, but it can also convert any media into HDR on the fly using a dedicated engine on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with some help from visual processing firm Pixelworks. Additional tuning for auto-brightness and other aspects should help soften the battery impact of the display.

The 12-megapixel Zeiss-branded main rear camera features 1.28-micron pixels and is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Live Bokeh feature takes incoming image data and users are able to adjust bokeh improvisationally. The selfie camera can also be roped into a redone Bothie Mode, first introduced on the Nokia 8 — views of both sides can be adjusted for size, not just left at 50/50. Bothie photos can now also be taken one side at a time, not just simultaneously. Video recording also gets a leg up with full 360° spatial audio recording.

The device also features USB 2.0 through a Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi ac, NFC, a fingerprint sensor and a microSD card slot. It measures at 8mm thick but also has a 1.15mm camera bump. It’s on the Android One program for clean, fast-tracked software updates for three years, two of them for full OS updates and it will show: while the Nokia 7.1 will come out of the box with Oreo, it’s due to get Android Pie by the end of November.

The device will be available in Midnight Blue and Steel colors, but only with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the United States. Pre-orders begin October 5 at $349 (about $50 less than last year’s Nokia 7) through Amazon, B&H and Best Buy, with the latter stocking its stores on November 4.