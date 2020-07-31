Nokia has launched its third Nokia branded Smart TV in India after the 55-inch and 43-inch models. The 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is now available in the country through Flipkart. It features narrow bezels offering infinity-edge viewing experience. Further, it comes with intelligent dimming, wide color gamut and Dolby Vision.

The Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV features built-in 24 watt speakers on the bottom with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio and audio optimizations from JBL It runs Android 9.0 with support for Google Assistant, Chromecast in-built. You can download more apps via Google’s Android Play Store.

The TV sports 1 GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor, paired with Mali 450MP4 GPU. It comes equipped with 2.25GB RAM, and 16GB of storage. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, Ethernet.

The 65-inch Nokia Smart TV costs Rs 64,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart starting from August 6.