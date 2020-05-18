Nokia 6.2
Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.3 is expected to debut in the coming months, and rumors have started flooding in. The device was earlier reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 670 or 675 chipset.

However, a new report claims that the Nokia 6.3 will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Further, the phone was earlier reported to sport a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics. Now, more camera details have emerged. It could come with a 24MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth, and macro sensors.

However, the report goes on to say that it can’t vouch for the authenticity of the leak. Hence, we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt.

Its base model is said to come equipped with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Source: NokiaPowerUser

