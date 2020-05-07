Nokia 6.2
Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 was announced last September and is due for an update. A new report claims that its successor, the Noia 6.3 could be powered by the Snapdragon 670 or 675 chipset.

It also adds that the phone might sport a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics. To recall, Nokia 6.2 packed a triple camera module and skipped the ZEISS branding.

Moreover, the Nokia 6.3 is tipped to feature a PureDisplay with a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie shooter.

Its base model is said to come equipped with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone could be launched for €249.

Source: NokiaPowerUser

