Nokia is prepping to launch its next iteration in the 6-series and 7-series. The battery capacities of both Nokia 6.3 (could be called Nokia 6.4) and Nokia 7.3 (could be called Nokia 7.4) have been leaked online. The two smartphones have been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website. The 4,500mAh battery comes with model number CN110. On the other hand, the larger 5,000mAh battery has model number WT340. There is no word on what will be the names of the phones yet.

The latest development comes through a report from Nokia Power User. As per the report, both batteries support fast charging and belong to Nokia smartphones. These are probably the battery capacities of the un-named upcoming Nokia 6-series and Nokia 7-lineup smartphones. As far as speculations go, these could be the Nokia 6.3/ Nokia 6.4 and Nokia 7.3/ Nokia 7.4. The 4,500mAh battery could belong to the former, while the latter could pack the 5,000mAh battery. The listing does not reveal any further information about the batteries.

Nokia 6.3 was earlier reported to sport a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics. Later, reports claimed that it could come with a 24MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth, and macro sensors. As for Nokia 7.3, it is rumored to feature a 64MP primary rear camera. It could be accompanied by a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The cameras are said to “significantly improve Night Mode” and imaging quality. Moreover, it could include a 32MP or 24MP selfie shooter. For reference, the Nokia 7.2 sports a triple rear camera setup: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP.

The company was expected to unveil these smartphones alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView in November 2020, but that didn’t happen.