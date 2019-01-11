Nokia 6.2 to feature punch-hole display, dual-Zeiss-camera

Looks like Nokia-maker HMD is going to go all in on the punch-hole screens this year. After some renders revealed the unannounced Nokia 8.1 earlier this month, featuring a punch-hole, now a new rumor suggests that this year’s Nokia 6, dubbed Nokia 6.2, will feature the same orifice in the display. The information comes from a relatively new Twitter account with unknown track record so far in terms of accuracy. It’s the same account that reported yet unconfirmed details about the successor of the yet unannounced Nokia 9 PureView.

According to the report, the Nokia 6.2 — Nokia 6 (2019) — will feature a 6.20inch display with a punch-hole for the camera. At this point this is not a novelty anymore, as more and more OEMs are taking this approach. Aside from the Snapdragon 632 and 4- and 6GB RAM options, the report talks about a dual-camera system on the back, one that will be Zeiss branded.

It is unknown whether both cameras will be Zeiss, or just the main one, so we’ll have to wait for more details to surface on that. It is also suggested that the phone will feature OZO Audio, a technology which allows 360-degree spatial sound recording using the phone’s microphones and some algorithms. End of January-beginning of February is when the report claims the Nokia 6.2 will see the light of day, and it will do so first in China.