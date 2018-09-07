Google forces Nokia 6.1 Plus notch settings out in software update
A few weeks ago, Essential has to remove its custom vanity settings for its Essential Phone and the display notch due to the way Android Pie’s toolkits worked with that UI. However, the company pledged that it would work to bring back the notch cover-up settings through the new protocol.
It sounds like we have another case of notch options hopping, this time from HMD Global and on the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6).
Some Nokia support forum users have complained about the August security update taking away those notch settings. A moderator had confirmed that it was indeed the case, but saying nothing more than that the company “had to remove the Notch hide option as per Google requirement.”
Questions have been brewing on this topic to the point where HMD’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas decided to address the issue with a Tweet.
Just to close the “notch gate”, we will enable setting to black out notch on the Nokia 6.1 Plus.
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 7, 2018
No word on when the setting would be coming back or if it would arrive with the Android Pie update for the 6.1 Plus. But at least the company’s keeping up with software updates, so it should be an inevitability.
