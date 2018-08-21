China-exclusive Nokia X6 launches dirt cheap in India as Nokia 6.1 Plus

Earlier this year HMD announced the Nokia X6. There was a debate whether the China-exclusive phone will stay that way, or for how long, and now we seem to have a solid answer. It is called Nokia 6.1 Plus, and it has been just announced in India. Those interested will be able to grab one come August 30 either from Nokia’s website, or Flipkart, for ₹15,999, which roughly translates to $230.

For the money, you get a Nokia 6.1 Plus that packs a 5.8-inch screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. Behind the screen there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, that’s aided by 4GB of RAM. There are 64GB of storage on-board, in addition to Wi-Fi a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and a 3,060mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The dual-camera system on the back consists of a 12MP + 5MP pair of shooters. Packing a larger, 16MP sensor, the webcam is situated inside the notch at the top, next to the earpiece. HMD is serious about the Indian market as it is not only pricing its devices aggressively, but it is also increasing its production capacities in India. The country being one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, it is also one that is a battlefield for many major manufacturers in their fight to attract the most customers.