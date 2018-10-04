Nokia 6.1, Nokia 8 are next in line for Android Pie
Being one of the beta testing devices for Android P, it’s appropriate that the first HMD Global smartphone to go full Pie — which is happening right now — would be the Nokia 7 Plus. But that’s just the start of things as the company has pledged that all of its device portfolio would move to Android 9.
It kicks off with Nokia 6.1 and 6.1 Plus owners seeing the upgrade coming before the end of this month. By end of November, buyers of the new Nokia 7.1 will also be getting the OTA. And by the end of the year, the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will join the Android Pie ranks.
A lot of those devices are on Android One, but even without that program, HMD has made its dedication clear to continuously follow up with security patches and make OS upgrades a high priority.
