As promised, Nokia 6.1 gets Android Pie update
HMD Global is working through its pipeline to get Android Pie updates done for its Nokia phones. Next in line? The Nokia 6.1.
Android 9 Pie: now available on Nokia 6.1! AI-power your Nokia 6.1 as it gets smarter, faster and adapts as you use it. We are serving 🥧 with a side of cool refreshed imaging expereince including Google Lens integration pic.twitter.com/et5fkKhbst
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 30, 2018
The update was promised for before the end of this month and it is technically before the end of October! In addition to the baseline Android 9 features such as Adaptive Battery, app Slices and more, the Nokia Camera app also now has integrated Google Lens functions.
HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas admits that the company is still under the clock to get the Nokia 6.1 Plus its piece of Pie, but says it is working to get there.
Next up for HMD, the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco.
Discuss This Post