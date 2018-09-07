You know, there was a time when the fall season meant interesting new TV shows. Remember when pumpkin spice lattes weren’t so much a thing? How about when the weather turned cold? And the only thing that happened past September 1 in our world was the Apple event.

Well, we’ve got lots to look forward to through the holidays including five cameras on the back of a Nokia phone, a four-digit Snapdragon for bona fide computers and Fortnite crossplay across Android devices! Sorry, Sony.

Oh yeah, and there’s the new iPhone. All that and more as we settle in for another show, it’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on September 7th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

News

iPhone 2018

Joshua has a wrap on the new iPhones coming out next week. We’ve got late word on the name of the biggest, baddest iPhone of the bunch as well as colors for a $700 iPhone model.

