Android

Nokia’s 5 cameras are all on the same side | #PNWeekly 321 (LIVE at 2p ET)

Contents

You know, there was a time when the fall season meant interesting new TV shows. Remember when pumpkin spice lattes weren’t so much a thing? How about when the weather turned cold? And the only thing that happened past September 1 in our world was the Apple event.

Well, we’ve got lots to look forward to through the holidays including five cameras on the back of a Nokia phone, a four-digit Snapdragon for bona fide computers and Fortnite crossplay across Android devices! Sorry, Sony.

Oh yeah, and there’s the new iPhone. All that and more as we settle in for another show, it’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on September 7th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

News

iPhone 2018

iPhone XS video

Joshua has a wrap on the new iPhones coming out next week. We’ve got late word on the name of the biggest, baddest iPhone of the bunch as well as colors for a $700 iPhone model.

See you soon!

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, Apple, Apple Watch, Bixby, Bixby Button, Fortnite, iPhone 2018, iPhone 9, iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS Plus, Nokia, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, qualcomm, Samsung, Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Snapdragon 1000, Sprint, Unlimited Premium
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.