Nokia 5.4 launch seems to be around the corner. The device has been spotted on US FCC listing, which showed its design and some of the specifications. It was followed by the surfacing of Nokia 5.4 specifications online. It reveals all the major specs of the smartphone alongside its color options.

The FCC listing for Nokia 5.4 comes with model number TA-1340. It has a user manual that details the ports, design, camera placement, and more. The upcoming phone could come with a flat display with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the display. At the top edge lies the earpiece, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while a USB Type-C port and speaker grill are located at the bottom. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button.

New phone, old design?

On the other hand, My Smart Price has leaked specifications of the device. According to the report, the Nokia 5.4 will feature a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The report claims that the internal storage will have scope for expansion by up to 256GB with the help of its dedicated microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Nokia 5.4 might sport a quad rear camera setup in a circular module. It could come equipped with a 48MP primary camera + a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 2MP macro camera + a 2MP depth sensor. There could be a 16MP selfie shooter. The device is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery. It is tipped to run Android 10. It measures 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.70mm and weighs 182 grams, as per the report. The Nokia 5.4 is rumored to come in Blue and Purple color options. It could be launched soon.