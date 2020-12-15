Nokia has introduced a new member in its 5-lineup. The company has announced the launch of Nokia 5.4. It is a successor of the Nokia 5.3, which was announced in March this year. The new smartphone is equipped with four rear cameras housed in a circular camera module like its predecessor. However, it gets a design overhaul on the front as it moves to a punch-hole display. It is a budget device with a tall aspect ratio screen and a lower mid-range processor.

The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC. It runs Android One edition of the Android 10 OS and it comes with a dedicated physical key to access the Google Assistant. There is also a fingerprint sensor situated at the rear of the device. It comes equipped with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and offers 64GB / 128GB of onboard storage.

Coming to the optics, the Nokia 5.4 sports a quad read camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2NP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. It also comes with built-in OZO audio with wind noise cancellation for an enhanced video shooting experience. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000mah battery that supports 10W charging. It is a bummer that Nokia couldn’t include fast charging on the device. As for connectivity, the smartphone offers options such as dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7mm and weighs 180 grams.

The Nokia 5.4 is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations in the European markets. It is priced at 189 euros (~$229) for the base variant. The device comes in Polar Night and Dusk color options. Nokia has announced that it will be announcing its latest device in North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, and India soon.