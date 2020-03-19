Nokia 5.3
Today, Nokia took the stage to announce a range of devices, including the Nokia 5.3. The company is claiming it can last up to two days on a single charge. Further, it comes in three color options of Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal. Here’s all you need to know about the latest mid-range offering from Nokia.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

Display and Connectivity

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution at 270 PPI. The company claims the brightness can go up to 450 nits. Moreover, it sports a Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The device supports dual SIMs + SDcard slot.

As for connectivity and sensors, it offers 802.11 b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer.

Hardware and Design

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of e-MMC 5.1 internal storage. It can be expanded by up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10. Also, it comes ready for Android 11.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Further, the company claims it can last up to two days on a single charge. I/O options include Type-C USB (USB 2.0) OTG and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, Nokia 5.3 comes with a 2.5D glass front and a scratch-resistant composite back for extended durability. Purchasers can choose from three color options: Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal. It measures 164.28 x 76.62 x 8.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

Nokia 5.3: Camera

Nokia 5

The Nokia 5.3 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view + a 2MP macro camera + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It offers features like night mode, portrait mode, AI scene detection, and more

