Today, Nokia took the stage to announce a range of devices, including the Nokia 5.3. The company is claiming it can last up to two days on a single charge. Further, it comes in three color options of Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal. Here’s all you need to know about the latest mid-range offering from Nokia.

Nokia 5.3 specifications





Display and Connectivity

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution at 270 PPI. The company claims the brightness can go up to 450 nits. Moreover, it sports a Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The device supports dual SIMs + SDcard slot.

As for connectivity and sensors, it offers 802.11 b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer.

Hardware and Design

The Nokia 5.3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of e-MMC 5.1 internal storage. It can be expanded by up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10. Also, it comes ready for Android 11.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Further, the company claims it can last up to two days on a single charge. I/O options include Type-C USB (USB 2.0) OTG and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, Nokia 5.3 comes with a 2.5D glass front and a scratch-resistant composite back for extended durability. Purchasers can choose from three color options: Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal. It measures 164.28 x 76.62 x 8.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

Nokia 5.3: Camera

The Nokia 5.3 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view + a 2MP macro camera + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It offers features like night mode, portrait mode, AI scene detection, and more