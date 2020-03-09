Author
We recently came across a report claiming that the rumoured Nokia 5.2 will debut as the Nokia 5.3 later this month. Now, another live image allegedly depicting the Nokia 5.3 has surfaced online, alongside some of its key specifications.

The Nokia 5.3’s leaked image shows the phone’s rear panel, flaunting a paintjob similar to the Nokia 7.2’s Cyan Green shade. The circular camera module has four lenses arranged radially, while the LED flash sits in the middle – identical to what a previous leak has shown us.

Nokia 5.3 will reportedly pack a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and pair of 2-megapixel cameras for macro photography and portrait effects. It will sport a 6.65-inch HD+ display and is said to employ the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Furthermore, Nokia 5.3 might come in charcoal, cyan green, and sand colour options.

Source: NokiaPowerUser

