Nokia launched the Nokia 5.3 back in March. Now, the device has been officially confirmed to be launched in India soon. HMD Global has made the Nokia 5.3 listing live on the official Nokia India website. For reference, the smartphone is priced globally starting at EUR 189, which translates to roughly Rs 15,200. Hence, it is likely to compete with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and POCO M2 Pro in the country.

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution at 270 PPI. Moreover, it sports a Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of e-MMC 5.1 internal storage. It can be expanded by up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.





The phone runs Android 10 and comes ready for Android 11. It sports a quad rear camera setup: a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view + a 2MP macro camera + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Further, I/O options include Type-C USB (USB 2.0) OTG and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Source: Nokia