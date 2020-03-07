Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is rumoured to launch a host of phones at its March 19 event, and one of them will reportedly be the Nokia 5.2 aka ‘Captain America’. But as per a fresh leak, the Nokia 5.2 might actually go official as the Nokia 5.3 later this month.

The upcoming Nokia phone is said to pack a quad rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 5-megapixel and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors. Selfies, on the other hand, will be handled by an 8-megapixel snapper.

The phone is claimed to draw power from the Snapdragon 660 or its Snapdragon 665 sibling, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A 4,000mAh battery will keep the lights on, but there is no word on support for fast charging output.

Source: NokiaPowerUser