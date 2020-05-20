Nokia has lately been updating its phones to Android 10 left, right, and center. The latest phone from the Finnish company’s portfolio to taste Android 10 is the Nokia 5.1 Plus. As per an official Nokia community forum post, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so if you’re yet to receive the OTA notification, you’ll get it in the next few days.

The rollout of Android 10 software update has already commenced and will reach all Nokia 5.1 Plus users by May 24 in the first wave. Listed below are the countries where the update is being seeded:

Armenia Finland Luxembourg Norway Australia Georgia Macau Philippines Azerbaijan Hong Kong Malaysia Russia Bangladesh Iceland Mongolia Singapore Belarus India Myanmar Sri Lanka Belgium Indonesia Nepal Sweden Cambodia Kazakhstan Netherlands Thailand Denmark Laos New Zealand Ukraine Uzbekistan Vietnam

As for the changelog, Android 10 brings new gesture navigation controls, smart reply, more granular privacy controls, and focus mode among other features. And since all Nokia-branded Android phones run stock software, users will get the purest Android experience on the device.