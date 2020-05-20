Nokia has lately been updating its phones to Android 10 left, right, and center. The latest phone from the Finnish company’s portfolio to taste Android 10 is the Nokia 5.1 Plus. As per an official Nokia community forum post, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so if you’re yet to receive the OTA notification, you’ll get it in the next few days.

The rollout of Android 10 software update has already commenced and will reach all Nokia 5.1 Plus users by May 24 in the first wave. Listed below are the countries where the update is being seeded:

ArmeniaFinlandLuxembourgNorway
AustraliaGeorgiaMacauPhilippines
AzerbaijanHong KongMalaysiaRussia
BangladeshIcelandMongoliaSingapore
BelarusIndiaMyanmarSri Lanka
BelgiumIndonesiaNepalSweden
CambodiaKazakhstanNetherlandsThailand
DenmarkLaosNew ZealandUkraine
UzbekistanVietnam

As for the changelog, Android 10 brings new gesture navigation controls, smart reply, more granular privacy controls, and focus mode among other features. And since all Nokia-branded Android phones run stock software, users will get the purest Android experience on the device.

You May Also Like
HONOR 9X Pro
HONOR 9X Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India
It is now up for pre-order.
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco X2
Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro might NOT be the iPhone SE competitor we need? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Poco F2 Pro, the Google Pixel 4a, the dates for the next WWDC and more
These are some great iPhone SE alternatives you can find on Verizon
Verizon has some great, budget-friendly Android smartphones for you to choose, they are a great alternative, in case you don’t like the iPhone SE